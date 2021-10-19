Viola Rosa Brown was born on August 13th, 1924 in Meiringen, Switzerland to Peter and Minnie Roth. She passed away on September 12th, 2021 at the age of 97. Though she was born in Switzerland she grew up in the Portland, Oregon area with 3 brothers (Peter, Bill, and Ralph) and 2 sisters (Marie and Alice). She graduated from Scappoose High School in 1942.
Our mom was the youngest sibling in her family and was raised in a loving Christian home on dairy farms in Ridgefield, Washington and on Sauvies Island just north of Portland, Oregon. After graduating from high school, she worked for Montgomery Ward in Portland. During this time she corresponded with a young man who was a former high school classmate that was serving in the Coast Guard in Atlantic City. Our mom liked her high school friend but wasn’t interested in a deeper relationship since he wasn’t a Christian. That all changed when he wrote sometime in 1945 that he’d been saved at a USO church service in Atlantic City! After World War 2 was over Doyal Brown returned to Scappoose, they courted, and were married in the Roth family home on Sauvies Island on February 12th, 1946.
As with many returning from the war they started their family very soon with Denny being the firstborn in December of 1946, then Ray in 1948, and finally Aaron in 1950. Dad was fully committed to a life of ministry and attended Cascade College in Portland where he graduated and was ordained in 1952. Both he and mom would be full partners in a range of ministries for the next 55 years. They taught release time bible classes to public school children and worked in youth camping ministry. A couple of years later Dad was hired as a regional pastor for the American Sunday School Union where he nurtured 26 rural Sunday Schools in the northwest corner of Oregon. My brothers and I remember these years with great fondness! Pot luck dinners every Sunday and our family together building memories that have lasted a lifetime.
Our mom was so good with “her boys!” Though we were rowdy and certainly a handful, she would scold us in a way that we knew that she loved us in spite of our less than perfect behavior. We also knew that she prayed for us constantly! I remember the beautiful letters that sustained me through my military service. I remember how she prayed for Ray everytime he took off for college. I remember how she prayed for Aaron in his time of incredible need! Our mom was the glue that has held our family together for the past 75 years!
In 1972 Doyal and Viola Brown bought Book and Bible House in Yakima, Washington. While dad worked with pastors and others seeking inspirational books, music, and gifts mom was at the store everyday managing all of the details of running a small business. Again, mom was the glue that held everything together. She worked with so many in the Yakima Valley and was well known to be loving and helpful to anyone who came through the doors! Though they traveled a great deal during the 1990’s, they stayed involved with the store and finally retired for good in 2000.
As their grandchildren came along she cherished each one with great tenderness and love. Mom would be absolutely radiant whenever they visited her! Mom and Dad attended many athletic and school related activities over the years and shared in her grandchildren’s successes and comforted them during the losses. Our mom was the finest example of a godly and loving parent!
Viola Rosa Brown is survived by her 3 sons: Denny (Patti) Brown, Ray (Sandy) Brown, and Aaron Brown; 6 grandchildren: Molly (Dave) Taylor, Stephanie (Matt) Flood, Peter (Claire) Brown, David (Lisa) Brown, Kevin Brown, and Beth Brown; 13 great-grandchildren: Tiffany (Zack) Stone, Braydon Flood, Emma Flood, Jackson Flood, Blayne Flood, Adam Brown, PJ Brown, Kevin Brown, Zoey Brown, Tyler Klinkhammer, Lance Brown, Eleanor Brown, and Jack Brown; and 1 great-great-grandchild: Harper Stone.
Preceded in death are: her beloved husband of 65 years; daughter in law Linda Brown; parents: Peter A Roth and Minnie M. Roth; sisters: Marie Hammond and Alice Hantho; and brothers: Peter Roth, Ralph Roth, Bill Roth.
