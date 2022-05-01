Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Viola Mae Wilder went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 5th. Her daughter Linda was by her side as she listened to her favorite choir music. She joined her husband Harold-son Jerry-sisters Jean & Joan (her husband Matt)-parents and other family and friends. Viola was born May 7th 1930 at the family farm in Palmer Nebraska to John Frank & Eunice Mae Kotlan. They moved to Washington when she was around 10 & finely settled in Yakima. Here she attended Franklin Jr. High then graduated from Yakima High. During that time she and her sisters worked at the local movie theaters. After graduating she did office work at Broadway School - Dairygold then later in life at DSHS. She and her siblings attended 1st Baptist church. There she began singing in the choir and continued most of her life. Also there she met Harold and got married July 10th 1955. A year later they started their family with Linda then Jerry and later Steve. Together Harold and her began many business ventures where she was the Godly helpmate. She still found time to help put together many family reunions/teach childrens Sunday school/work at the church office and be Linda’s camp fire leader. After Harold passed away she lived on her own for the first time at Mable Swan. She had fun there and made many friends until a fall landed her at Landmark. She seemed to enjoy it there but lately was talking about going home (heaven). After battling dementia then covid she is now at peace. She is survived by daughter Linda-son Steve-brothers John (Laura) & Marvin (Hazel)-daughter-in-law Amy Wilder -grandsons Jeremie-Drason-Brock-Kayden-Keegan-granddaughter Payton and her sister Jaylee.
Visitation will held Friday, May 6, 2022 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at West Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 am at 1st Baptist Church 112 N Pierce with a reception to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
