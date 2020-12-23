Vincent A. Day

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Vincent Day passed away on December 20, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1973 in Sunnyside, Washington to Joseph Alexander and Betty (Julian) Day.
Vincent is survived by his mother, Betty Madrigal, partner Nicole George, children: Xavier Day, Vincent Day, Jr., and Tucelia Day; siblings: Daniel Day, Clair Garza, Joseph Day, Sharon Williams, and Sarah Day, and numerous family members.
Vincent is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Joseph Alexander Day and nephew Jacob Day.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Terrace Height Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
