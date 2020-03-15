Victoria (Vicky) Ann Kelly, age 68, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in October of 1951 in Prairie City, Oregon to Charles and Mary Lamb.
She was raised and educated in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas of Washington State.
Vicky was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Her major joys in life always came from her children and grandchildren. She loved attending their sporting events and rooting for their successes. Her love of children carried over to her vocation as well. She worked hard to become a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant so she could help challenged children. Her other interests included making jams, sewing, crocheting and church activities. She was always thoughtful concerning her family. She never let a holiday or special occasion go by without sending a card and a note.
Vicky is survived by her mother Mary Ann Lamb, her brother and wife Richard and Young Lamb, brother Charles Lamb, brother George Lamb, sister and husband Cindy and John Pascua, sister and husband Mary and Mitchell Dehnhoff, daughter and husband Bridgett and Ron LaVigne, daughter and husband Sherri and Larry McFarland, son and wife Patrick and Lynsey Kelly, niece Chelsea Lamb, nephews Jon Borden and Vincent Han, grandchildren Tayler Fischlin, Tysen Fischlin, Madisen Gustafson, Kellen LaVigne, Shawn LaVigne, Mia Kelly, Sadie Kelly, Jessica LaRue, and Bobby LaRue, best friend Kay Rodriguez and former husband Rick Kelly.
Very special thanks to hospice.
A celebration of life will be held in late summer. Date will be announced.
