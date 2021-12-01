Valley Hills Funeral Home
Victoria Jimenez Villarreal Sanchez, of Yakima passed away on Thursday, November 25th, 2021, at the age of 88. Victoria was born December 20th, 1932 in Worland, Wyoming to Joe and Petra Jimenez, where she lived the first 16 years of her life.
Victoria had a full life filled with joy and accomplishments. She moved to Wapato, Washington, graduated from Wapato High School in 1950, then attended and received her degree from Yakima Business College. It is during this time that she met and married Reyes Villarreal at Saint Peter Claver Church in Wapato, WA and started a family.
During her 19 years in Wapato, and 28 years in Yakima, she and Reyes raised a beautiful family of four (three daughters and one son) and began a life of work giving and helping others. She worked at the Yakima County Health Department, Catholic Family & Child Services, Yakima School District, Yakima County Auditor’s Office, and Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.
After many years of happiness in the Yakima Valley, tragedy struck and took her husband. Years later Victoria returned to her hometown of Worland, Wyoming for visit and reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Raymond Sanchez. She remarried and spent the next several years in her hometown.
In 2014, she and Raymond returned to Yakima, Washington where she could spend the remainder of her life surrounded by her son, three daughters and their spouses, their children and grandchildren. During the many family gatherings, she loved reminiscing of the past and did it with passion, remarkable detail, and great story telling as a wise and loving woman could do.
Victoria shared her many hobbies: embroidery, sewing, crocheting, quilt making, and making aprons for all of her loved ones. She enjoyed watching them light up when she gifted them a handmade keep sake made from the heart.
She loved traveling and went on many wonderful excursions: Rome, Italy, Mexico (several times), a cruise to Aruba and South America, Canada. One of her most memorable moments is when her family participated in the installation of the Bishop as representatives of the Hispanic families of the Diocese of Yakima. She spoke of this special trip often.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Sanchez, daughters: Patricia Maria (Oscar) Trevino, Anna Maria Villarreal, Veronica Maria (late Gabriel) Gallardo; son Father Ricardo Antonio Villarreal; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Petra Jimenez; her first husband Reyes Villarreal; her brothers: Victor Jimenez, Thomas Jimenez and Lorenzo Jimenez; her sisters: Julia Diaz, Frances her twin sister. As of November 27, 2021, her brother Joe Jimenez.
Viewing will be on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at 2 pm - 7 pm, Rosary at 6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, at Noon at Holy Redeemer Church, 1707 So. 3rd Ave., Yakima, WA followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 So 24th Ave, Yakima, WA.
