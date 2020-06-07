Victoria Izette Tatge

November 24, 1948 - May 29, 2020
Victoria “Vicki” Izetta Tatge passed away peacefully in her home May 29, 2020 in Buhl, Idaho.
Vicki was born to Myrl and Dorthy Thompson on November 24, 1948 in Yakima, Washington where she grew up with her sisters, Dottie and Nancy, and her brother, Tommy. This is also where she met the love of her life, Alvin “Ed” Tatge and raised their son Brian.
Vicki had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone in need. She loved her family, her dogs, and her dear co-workers from Bi-Mart. She formed lifelong friendships while she worked there and cherished Jackie, Joannie, Liz, and Renae with all of her heart. During her many years in Yakima, she also formed lifelong bonds with her dear neighbors, Robert, Faith, Mike, and Hazel. She spent many Christmases with them and loved watching their children grow up. She also loved drag racing, the Seattle Seahawks, and camping with Ed and Brian. She spent many hours with Ed and Brian at the racetrack and summer trips to the mountains. Later she was blessed with her grandson, Edward John Tatge, and dedicated her life to spending as much time with him as she could. Vicki moved to Buhl, Idaho to make sure she watched little Eddie grow up. She was also blessed to have two step-grandchildren, Taylor White and Bennjamin Winkle, that she also enjoyed spending time with. Vicki will be dearly missed and forever loved by the many lives she touched.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Myrl and Dorthy Thompson; niece, Brenda West; and her beloved husband, Alvin “Ed” Tatge.
Vicki is survived by her sisters, Dottie West, and Nancy Mixon; brother, Tom Thompson; son Brian (Anita) Tatge; and her three grandchildren, Edward Tatge, Bennjamin Winkle, and Taylor White.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an Akita shelter.
