Victoria Flores Garcia, born March 12, 1927, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones Tuesday March 29, 2022 in Yakima.
She is survived by her son Jose L (Yolanda) Garcia, 2 grandsons, Rolando (Lauryl) Garcia and Nicholas Garcia, 5 grandchildren, Aydin, Aviana, Alexander, Brooklyn and Harlan from Yakima, 2 sisters, Mary Martinez and Isabel (Sylvester) Salines, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored.
Family was her life and she was a devoted Catholic for many years; she enjoyed being a member of the Guild (Las Guadalupanas).
Viewing Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1 PM to 4 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, 228 S. Alder St.
Rosary April 5 at 5 PM, Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Toppenish.
Mass services Wednesday, April 6 at 11 AM, Saint Aloysius church.
