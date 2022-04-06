Victoria Flores Garcia

Victoria Flores Garcia, born March 12, 1927, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones Tuesday March 29, 2022 in Yakima.

She is survived by her son Jose L (Yolanda) Garcia, 2 grandsons, Rolando (Lauryl) Garcia and Nicholas Garcia, 5 grandchildren, Aydin, Aviana, Alexander, Brooklyn and Harlan from Yakima, 2 sisters, Mary Martinez and Isabel (Sylvester) Salines, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored.

Family was her life and she was a devoted Catholic for many years; she enjoyed being a member of the Guild (Las Guadalupanas).

Viewing Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1 PM to 4 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, 228 S. Alder St.

Rosary April 5 at 5 PM, Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Toppenish.

Mass services Wednesday, April 6 at 11 AM, Saint Aloysius church.

