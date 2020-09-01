Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Victoria Ennis of Vickies Tieton Café, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 96.
She is survived by her son, Scott Ennis and wife, Betty; two granddaughters, Angie Ennis and Melissa Van Atta and husband, Matt; and a great grandson, Scott Covey.
A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for at a later date.
Viewing will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tieton Presbyterian Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In