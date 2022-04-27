Victor Everett Urvina, 67, of La Conner, Washington, passed away December 20, 2021. He was born December 23, 1953, to Evaristo and Helen Urvina in Yakima, Washington.
He leaves behind his wife, Ann, of 32 years; his mother, Helen Urvina; brother, Louis Urvina; sisters, Sally Urvina, Barbara Estrada, Connie Mora, Tina Chapman, Debbie Marble, and Rachel Urvina; half-sisters, Glenda Bruce of Texas and Nadia Urvina; plus, many nieces and nephews that he loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, Evaristo Urvina and his step-sister, Martha Roybal. His brother, Phillip Urvina, passed away just 24 days after Victor.
Victor and Ann owned and operated Volcano Vic Enterprises for the last 25 years. They specialized in spicy pickled vegetables and enchilada sauce that was sold in 3 grocery stores. Victor lovingly credited his Grandma Urvina for his great recipes. Victor also loved photography and building model airplanes.
The memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 118 S. 5th Avenue, Yakima, Washington.
