Victor Castilleja passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Wapato, Washington on August 3, 2021.
He was born March 10, 1929 in Edinburg, Texas to Encaricion Castilleja and Andrea Coronado.
Victor worked for Labee Mint, and Maurice Peugh in Harrah, WA. He enjoyed being with family around him at birthday parties, BBQ’s, and gatherings.
He had his dog Joey that was his companion. Victor also enjoyed going to breakfast at the Old Town Station.
Mostly he loved going to the beach at Ocean Park, WA.
Victor is survived by his family Sylvia Arambul Wapato, WA, Rosie Diaz, Alamo, TX, Estella Castillejia, Granger, WA, Alecia (Felix) Cordova, Harrah, WA, Mary (Issac) Bobb, Brownstown, WA, Christy (Jeff) Chumley, Harrah, WA, Ray (Jolena) Castilleja, Harrah, WA, Victor Jr. (Sherri) Castilleja, Yakima, WA, Steve Castilleja, Harrah, WA, Melissa Castilleja, Harrah, WA, 30 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Victor is preceded in death by his wife Josephina Castilleja the mother of his children, his son Santos Castilleja, both of his parents, and 4 siblings.
There will be no formal services. His family will be releasing his ashes on the beach as his final wishes September 18, 2021 at Ocean Park, WA.
