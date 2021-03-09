On January 26, 2021, Dr. Vicky E Jones passed away at the age of 65 after a long illness and a short retirement. She was a dedicated & caring medical oncologist, my loving wife of over 26 years, & mother of Andrew. Her life was defined by the care she gave her patients.
Vicky was born in December 1955 near San Francisco. She spent her youth in Lisbon, Iowa with her father Harlan, mother Lenore, older brother Steven, and younger sisters Kathy & Karen. As a kid, she was a skinny tomboy, determined to do anything her older brother could do, only better. Vicky drove the tractor on the farm at age 14 and was valedictorian of her high school class.
Vicky graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1978 with a BS in chemistry. She was an excellent student and took Latin “for fun.” Vicky loved her time at St. Olaf; eating big, gooey “Oly Rolls” and sliding down the snowy hills on stolen cafeteria trays.
She then took one year off to travel across Brazil before medical school. She spoke fluent German and quickly learned Portuguese while there. (I’m sure Vicky’s mom never learned all the details of her trip down the Amazon River.) But Vicky’s long adventure in Brazil was cut in half. She was called back to Iowa to live on “the farm” and care for her elderly grandparents for six months. Of course, she was the perfect person to do this… dedicated, smart, tough, practical, stoic (oh so stoic); truly an Iowa farmgirl.
Vicky graduated from medical school at The University of Iowa in 1983. She did her oncology and hematology specializations and her residency there as well. She battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during her first year of medical school, undergoing a harsh radiation treatment and multiple surgeries. It was there that she learned two important lessons that would forever guide her career; empathy for her patients and appreciation & respect for her nurses. We all would be better off if we each lived our lives with a little more respect for others the way Vicky did.
Vicky was a medical oncologist at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York under Dr. Clara Bloomfield from 1986 until 1994. Vicky & I met when we both lived in Buffalo. I first saw her in a popular aerobics class we both loved. She was struggling with a sudden bout of PSVT, which interfered with her breathing. I asked her if she was OK but was abruptly and thoroughly rebuffed. However, that little interruption helped her recover. I like to think that I saved her life and so she HAD to marry me.
Vicky & I were married ‘09-03-94’, a date wisely inscribed inside my wedding band for future reference. We lived in San Diego from 1994 until 2002. Vicky was on faculty at UCSD. Our son Andrew was born in San Diego in 1997. We loved roller blading on the boardwalk and visiting The San Diego Zoo. This was the happiest time of our life together.
In December of 2002, the three of us moved to Yakima, WA. Vicky joined “the boys” at Yakima Internal Medicine and then in 2005 moved over to North Star Lodge, the cancer clinic associated with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Vicky was very busy with a heavy patient load and she loved it. She would eventually add the role of Medical Director in addition to her busy practice. She was active in WSMOS, The WA State Medical Oncology Society, serving as president for a number of years. Vicky attended the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium every December, which kept us apart on her birthdays.
Despite being a busy doctor, Vicky was an excellent mother. When our son Andrew wanted to practice Tae Kwando, Vicky did it with him. Together, they both earned 2nd degree black belt.
When Andrew was on swim team from grade school all thru high school, Vicky became a stroke-&-turn judge and helped officiate at his swim meets. Now Andrew is a mature, intelligent, diligent chemical engineer. Her other “son” is our cute Jack Russell, Buddy. She called herself Buddy’s “alpha,” but it was clear to me that she was Buddy’s “mommy.”
Vicky was a loving, supportive wife. I spent thousands of hours and dollars on aviation training and a plane. She never once squawked. In her later years, she could no longer ski or hike with me, which we loved. But together we enjoyed travel, symphony, and the theatre.
In the last seven years or so, together we had to manage her multiple, serious medical problems. Two episodes of breast cancer were approached clinically and professionally. She chose the team of doctors she wanted from her many colleagues at UWMC. I went to every appointment with her. Sometimes Vicky and her doctors would be discussing her case dispassionately and at a very high technical level, finishing each other’s sentences. Other times, they would be chatting simultaneously over each other like two long-lost high school girls. Vicky’s colleagues respected her for her knowledge and cared for her as their friend.
Vicky Jones was smart, strong, sincere, private, & stoic (there’s that word again). Some may have misinterpreted that as cold or aloof. Not so. She was simply a typical Iowa farm girl. Anyone from Iowa knows exactly what I mean.
In the end, she was Absolutely Exhausted… like a manual clock that just wound down. In her last few hours, I held her hand, rubbed her forehead, and talked to her. I think she could feel me there. I watched as her pulse & blood pressure numbers on the monitor slowly drifted down to zero. And then she was gone. Peaceful, dignified, graceful… very Vicky.
Everyone who knew Vicky loved her & respected her. But none more than Andrew & me.
