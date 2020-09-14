Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Vicky Ann Morrison, 65, of Yakima passed away on September 5, 2020 at 8:05 pm at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital from a pulmonary embolism.
Vicky was born in Deadwood, SD on March 2, 1955 to Martha and Theodore Gehring. She grew up in Lead, SD with her 3 siblings, Judy, Ron, and Debbie. She moved to Yakima, WA in 1969 with her mother, Martha, and older sister, Debbie. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1973.
Vicky graduated from Yakima Business College with a medical Secretary Degree in 1976 and worked for several companies throughout her life in Yakima. She retired in 2015 on medical disability and enjoyed the rest of her life at home with her husband, Max, son, Michael and three fur babies, Samantha, Charlie, and Frankie.
During her life, she spent much of her time at Mount Olive Lutheran Church helping out and worshiping the Lord up until recently when she became unable to get around easily.
Vicky’s greatest joys in life were watching tv, eating great food, and enjoying time with her husband, son, and three cats. She also read many books, collected many things, and really enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Tonya.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Theodore Gehring, and her sister, Debra Lee Armstrong. Vicky will be sadly missed by her husband Max, son Michael, sister Judy (Joe) Gelling, brother Ron (Jan) Gehring, aunt Lavina (Bill) Mitchell, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, both at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at West Hills Memorial Park. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
