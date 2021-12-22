Valley Hills Funeral Home
Vickie Ann Peters was born in Seattle, WA on Aug. 21st, 1966 and passed away December 19th, 2021, at the age of 55. She was born to Silas and Lillian (Miller) Peters.
Vickie attended Granger public school K-8 and Yakama Tribal school where she graduated with the class of 1984 where she made many good lifelong friends. Vickie worked at Emerald Queen and Legends Casino as a beverage server. She enjoyed basketball where she played for Granger junior high. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Vickie is survived by her children Brigid Miller (Thomas Pinkham), Sam Miller Jr. (Gina AfraidofBear), Michael Miller, Eagle Peters, and Wilson Miller, her grandchildren, her siblings Alfrieda Peters, Sylvia Peters, Silas Peters Jr., Anthony Peters, Thomas Peters, Rhonda Craig, and Janice Whiteclay, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents Silas and Lillian (Miller) Peters, and her sisters Sandra Peters Williams and Tana Peters.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on 12/22/21 at Toppenish Longhouse followed by the burial at McCoy Cemetery.
