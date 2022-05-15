Vic Jacobsen

Vic passed away unexpectedly May 01, 2022. Vic was born April 05, 1956 to Shirley and Jacob Jacobsen in Sioux City, Iowa.
The family moved to Spokane and Vic graduated high school. Vic was an accomplished athlete but baseball was his passion. After high school, Vic graduated from college on a full ride athletic scholarship. Vic was a number ten draft out of fifty young men in the United States to the Cincinnati Reds. Circumstances beyond his control, he was unable to accept the pick. After graduating from college he started working in construction. In 2007 he quit construction and began raising cattle and hay.
One of Vic’s greatest pleasures was hunting. He enjoyed planning his yearly hunting trips. He loved spending time in the mountains and at Lake Rimrock.
He is survived by his companion of 25 years Becky Withrow, his sister Chris Scharwat of Spokane, nephew Dusty, and niece Heather. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Barden, step father Don Barden, and his father Jacob Jabobsen.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to his doctors Dr. Ullom and Dr. Ortiz for the excellent care in his last days.
“Go rest high on that mountain, your work is done.”
A memorial service will be held June 4, 2022 at 11 am at Christ Connection Church, 1118 McKinley, with a lunch to follow at the VFW.
