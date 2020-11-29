Veronica Emma Ziegler

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Angels lifted her to heaven on November 21, 2020. Born in Atwood, Kansas to Joe Hrnchir and Josephine Heble Hrnchir February 12, 1923. She graduated from Girls Catholic High School in Hays, Kansas in 1942. She worked a few years at Montgomery Ward in Denver, Colorado. She met her future husband Nicholas Ziegler and they were married in 1945 in North Dakota. They lived 10 years in North Dakota and then moved to Yakima, WA in 1955. Together they owned Nick’s Market for 16 years. She later worked for Hansen Fruit for 25 years. She loved gardening, cooking and getting together with family. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also a former member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Altar Society in Yakima. Nick and Veronica had 7 children: Lee Ziegler and wife Charlotte of Montana, Gary Ziegler and wife Sharon of Naches, WA, Gene Ziegler and wife Kristie of Spokane, WA, Janice Ray and husband Steve of Spokane, WA, Denise Ziegler of Seattle, WA, Terry Ziegler and wife Nancy of Tacoma, WA, and Larry Ziegler and wife Mary of Yakima, WA. She has 15 grandchildren and 22 1/2 great-grandchildren. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nick, brothers Henry Hrnchir and William Hrnchir, and sisters Alice Hamil and Edith Smith. She has a surviving sister, Mary Worden of Yakima, WA.
A funeral with memorial Mass and graveside service will be held for her children only.
