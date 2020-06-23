Valley Hills Funeral Home
Veronica E. Miller-Powell “Te-sunn-waay” went to the creator on June 19, 2020, in Yakima, WA surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 1, 1957, in Toppenish, WA. She attended and graduated from Intermountain Indian Tribal School. She participated in numerous sports and activities.
As a teen and young adult she really enjoyed running. She continuously trained and competed in many marathons and races throughout the Northwest.
Later, she met her husband and enjoyed traveling to casinos, watching their football team, and attending all activities and functions for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Leroy Powell; daughters Lana C. Cleveland and Jennifer Powell; sons Karl R. Clark, Brandon Powell and Steven Powell; her grandchildren RJ (Reginal) Johnson, Kazimir W. Clark, Jenna J. Clark, Kailee L. Clark and Monica K. Clark; her sisters Donna (George) Sampson, Verona Miller, Lareesa Wahlawitsa, Portia Shields and brothers Kevin Miller, Danny Selatsee, Corey Greaves, Dana Miller and Miles Miller as well as her many nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Lavina and Wilbur Slockish Sr., Frank Miller, Keith Miller, Marie Nelson-Garza and Robert Nelson.
Dressing Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Following the dressing services she will be transported and laid to rest at the Colwash Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In