Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Vernon August Hellbusch, 83, passed away quietly and peacefully in his home in Yakima on Sept. 1.
He was born on August 28, 1938, in Mabton, Washington to Henry and Rose Hellbusch. During his childhood in Sunnyside, Washington, he could often be found at his parent’s farm “manning” the tractor and performing other chores.
At 17, after graduating from Sunnyside High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a three-year period.
Following his Navy service, he joined General Dynamics and Martin Lockheed where he worked on the Atlas-Centaur rocket, first launched in the mid- 1960’s.
Finding his way back to Yakima, he completed his education, graduating from Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University where he earned a Master’s degree in Economics.
After college, he joined the Washington education system where he taught at both Franklin and Eisenhower High School for 32 years.
He married Rita Hart on November 19, 1977 where his son gained four new siblings.
His great joy was his home and property in Yakima where he spent countless hours finding new projects to complete.
He is survived by Rita, his five children and six grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 1:00 pm on Sept. 17, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. To share a memory of Vernon visit www.keithandkeith.com.
