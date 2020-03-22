Verna Mae Herzog

“Small but Mighty”
Verna Herzog passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick’s Day) in Yakima, WA.
Verna was born on February 5, 1929 to John and Blanche (Riley) Kurtz in Groton, South Dakota. At the tender age of 16, she married John Herzog and they were married just shy of 54 years before John passed away.
Verna spent many years raising her eight children, and also worked outside the home as she was able. Once her children were grown, she worked as a florist for Buttrey Foods and Kameo Flower Shop, giving her the opportunity to showcase one of her many creative talents.
Survivors include her sons, Jim Herzog of Yakima, David Herzog and wife Elaine of Pe Ell, WA, Chuck Herzog and wife Joanne of Moses Lake, and Brad Herzog of Martinez, CA; daughters Peggy Herzog-Mills and husband Paul of Brentwood, CA, and Kym Jacobson and husband Claude of Auburn, WA; sister LaVonne Hamm and husband Glen of Cambridge, MN; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and long-time companion Vern Storey.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, two sons, Dick Herzog and Greg Herzog, her sisters Deloris Wilson and Doris Hanson, and her brothers Chris (Bud) Kurtz and Eugene Kurtz.
All who knew Verna were aware that, while small in stature, she was a strong woman and could hold her own in any situation. Many will remember the way she got her point across while shaking or poking with the index finger of her right hand. She left that memory and many others indelibly etched into the memories of those who loved her. She will be sorely missed!
Given the current situation with the Coronavirus, services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In