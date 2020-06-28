Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Verna Ethel King, age 102, peacefully slipped from this world into the arms of her Savior and the joy of eternity with God. She was born on January 22, 1918, in Gregory, South Dakota, to William and Wilhelmina Hedt, immigrants from Germany. She was one of nine children, along with her twin sister, Verena. The family farmed and also owned a general store. As a teen she moved with her family to Spokane where she graduated from high school and was chosen Homecoming Queen. The family then moved to Union Gap where she met the love of her life, Edward W. King. They were married June 11, 1938. Edward attended Yakima Valley College, then started his own business, King Bros. Verna and Edward welcomed three children, Gary, Curtis, and Laurel. Verna was a loving mother who dedicated herself to raising her children. In 1962 Verna and Ed built a home on Ahtanum Ridge overlooking Yakima. Their life and purpose revolved around their family and faith. They were active in their church, Union Gap Assembly, where Verna taught Sunday School for over 35 years. She especially enjoyed pool parties, barbeques, family potlucks, game nights, and fun gatherings with her sisters and brothers. She enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren to Europe, Disneyland, Disney World, and the Oregon Coast. She lived a long and happy life; always growing in her faith in God and sharing His love with those around her.
Verna leaves behind her three children and their spouses: Gary (Margaret) King of Mill Creek, Senator Curtis (Lois) King of Yakima, and Laurel (Scott) Christiansen of Everett; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Brian (Kristi) King (Caitlin, Ryan, Caleb), Bothell; Brad (Geralynn) King (Alyssa Bussey (Zach), Kayley, Garret), Everett; Andrea (Eric) Faggionato (Gabrielle, Gianna) of Monument, CO; Dr. Jennifer King (Matt Pietrusiewicz) (Jack), Yakima; Michelle (Todd) Newlean (Henry), Olympia; Erica Christiansen, Everett, Matthew (Jennifer) Christiansen, Lynnwood, and Brianna Christiansen, Everett.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her siblings Emma Davidson, Colville; Alvina Juhnke, Seattle; Edwin Hedt, Seattle; Irvin Hedt, Clarkston; Laura Kristfelt, Esther McIntire, Verena Hedt, Charlotte Krug, all of Yakima.
Verna’s family thanks the very kind and caring staff of Apple Creek Adult Family Home and Dr. Amanda Ryder for her excellent care of our mother.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International c/o Keith and Keith Funeral Home, a cause Verna and Edward actively supported for many years. A private family funeral is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In