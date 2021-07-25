Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Honor and integrity are the two words most often used to describe our father, Vern Peterson, who passed away at home on July 20, 2021 with his loving wife Anna by his side.
Vern Ralph Peterson was born in Yakima, WA on April 30, 1930; the fourth son of Ralph Theodore & Verna Mae (Colton) Peterson. He attended Yakima Senior High and joined the US Coast Guard serving aboard the Northwind, an ice cutter. He is preceded in death by his previous wife, Stella (Robb) Peterson whom he married in June 1956 and together they raised 5 children. They spent countless hours attending sporting events and school activities for their children and grandchildren. Vern is remembered fondly for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit.
After serving in the Coast Guard, Vern took over the Peterson family business at PS Printers. He worked for a brief time as a real estate agent for Aumiller-Cahoon and ultimately retired from Yakima Valley Community College where he worked in the print shop. Vern was active in his community as a member of the Yakima JayCees and member and past president of Lions Club. He served on the board and was past-president of Yakima Little League.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years Anna (Assink) Peterson and his children: Cynthia (Peterson) & Dale Todd, Ron & Alisa Peterson, Linda Peterson & Mike Strocsher, Doug & Alisha Peterson and David & Julie Peterson; with Phil & Melissa Assink and Mark & Julie (Assink) Wollan. Together with Anna, they share a family of 7 children, 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Lessons we learned from Dad: Your word must be good, it’s all you really have; Adults only have 2 first names: Mr. or Mrs.; Greet everyone you meet by name, with a firm, but kind handshake and look them in the eye and most of all, no matter what, your mother is always right! We will miss you, Dad.
Arrangements are being made by Keith & Keith Funeral Home who will have an online guest book available for messages to the family. A viewing scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Keith & Keith (902 W. Yakima Ave). Services are planned for Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 11:30 am at East Valley Church (7203 Mieras Rd). The service will also be available via a live-stream at Facebook.com/EValleyChurch.
