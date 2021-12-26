Verlie (Wadekamper) Sherwin

May 18, 1944 - November 17, 2021
Verlie Ann Sherwin, 77, of Washougal, WA, passed away in her sleep Nov. 17, 2021. She was born May 18, 1944, to Les and Genevieve (Stephenson) Wadekamper in Yakima, WA. She is survived by her husband, Theodore “Ted” Sherwin; brothers, Lon and Bernie (Carol) Wadekamper; daughter, Renee (Tracy) Berger; stepchildren, Jenny Sherwin, Jon Sherwin, Joanna (Nate) MatthisenSchrawyer, and Jennifer (Tony) Davenport; granddaughter, Courtney (Brandon) Deppa, niece Lonette, nephews Scott and Lane; and good friends, Eva and Doug Balkema.
Verlie graduated from Eisenhower HS where she was a majorette with the band. She even twirled with the band in Washington DC during John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade. She went on to YVC and to WSU in Pullman, “Go Cougs!” Verlie loved to sew and designed and beaded many roller skating and baton costumes for her daughter. Following her graduation from WSU, Verlie worked as a preschool teacher, taught baton lessons, and worked for Campfire Girls and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
She transferred to Anchorage with MS where she met Ted at a charity event. They married in 1991, and Verlie’s love of antiques took them around the country where they searched for bargains for Verlie to sell in her Aunt Verlie’s Vintiques shop. Her creativity was evident in her shop and in her gardens which were always the envy of the neighborhood. She enjoyed the holidays and would decorate her houses to the max. Verlie enjoyed being with people and loved to have a good time. She loved animals and always had one or more in her home, so long as their names began with a “T.” The Sherwins relocated to Washougal in May 2005.
Verlie requested that no services be held and that people remember her as she enjoyed life. She will be missed by many across the country. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to PeaceHealth Hospital and Hospice in Vancouver and Orchard Hills Adult Family Home in Washougal for helping make Verlie’s last days peaceful and comfortable.
