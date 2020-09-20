Verla Jean Tye

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Verla Jean Waterbury Tye was born in Yakima, Washington on September 16th, 1959 and passed away on September 14th, 2020 after a brief illness. She is the daughter of Dallas L. Waterbury and Edith F. (Schmidt) Waterbury and is survived by her seven sisters and brothers: Cheryl, Lynn, Denis (Carla), Marcia (Robert), Janet (John), Scott (Michelle), and Darren (Tammi); step-daughters: Jennifer (Terry B.) and Lynsey; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Terry Tye.
Her life was filled with family, friends and a career of 38 years in the Human Resources Department at the Yakima Valley College. She loved unconditionally and was always the first to send a card of celebration or comfort. She had a sweet smile, sparkling eyes and a wicked sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held of a later date. Memorials can be made to the Yakima Humane Society.
