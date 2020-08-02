Verdona Bemmer (nee Huebner) passed from this life July 19th, 2020, at home in Yakima with her daughter, niece and her niece’s husband nearby. Her strong Christian faith assured her that she’d be joining her Lord and all of her loved ones who’ve passed on before her.
Verdona was born in Iowa August 9th, 1932 to Minnie and George Huebner, the 4th of 5 daughters. Shortly after WWII the family moved to Yakima where they joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church. “Doni” graduated from Yakima High School in 1950. That summer she married Frank Lucas. In early 1954 they relocated to Anaheim, California where they raised their daughter and two sons. They were divorced in 1975. In 1981 Verdona married Robert Bemmer. They had a very loving marriage until his sudden death in 1987. Verdona held clerical positions in several engineering companies where she made life-long friends. She was very active in Zion Lutheran Church in Anaheim. The last couple decades of her life found her busy at least 4 days a week with volunteering for the church: counting donation money, wrapping books for braille, working in Zion Thrift Store as well as participating in Zion Seniors, bible study classes and W.O.W. (Women of Wisdom). The loving circle of friends from these activities will miss her dearly. In 2017 she moved back to Yakima where she rejoined Bethlehem Lutheran Church and lived with her loving and dedicated niece Diane Traner and her husband Bob Traner.
She is survived by her children Deborah Lucas, Steven Lucas, Ken Lucas and step-son Bob Bemmer, and their spouses, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a son and a daughter who both died at birth, her parents Minnie and George Huebner, sisters Irene Christie, Ione Hall, Delores Miller and Georgia Lamb, brother-in-law Frank Christie, as well as other family members and in-laws.
Verdona, aka Mom, Bubbe, Grandma, Great Grandma, Donnie, Aunt Donnie – was greatly loved and will be terribly missed by so many people. All who knew her will remember her love and dedication to family, her sassy sense of humor, resilience and upbeat nature. She never missed a chance to reach out to celebrate a birthday or anniversary or to let her many friends and relatives know she was thinking of them. The response to her passing, from every area of her life and every generation, has been to note that she was kind, generous, positive, funny, fun to be around, loving and loved. Let her memory be for a blessing. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
