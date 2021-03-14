Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Vera Rose Markel Baumiller passed away.
She was born June 27, 1929 at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota and lived in Mandan, North Dakota until the family moved to Yakima, Washington in 1935. She was the daughter of John and Helen Markel from Mandan, North Dakota. She attended St. Paul’s Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, in 1948.
After graduation, she worked for State Farm Insurance in the Larson Building on the 8th floor, typing policies for 1 year and 2 months, until the office closed and moved back to Berkley, California.
Shortly after she started to work at Schreiner Title Company, she met Edward W. Baumiller and later Vera and Edward Baumiller were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Yakima on June 6, 1953. She quit to raise her 4 children and later on was asked to come back to work, which she did. She enjoyed her work at the Title Company and stayed there until the end on 2010, making 46 years all total there.
Vera enjoyed music and sang in Bel Canto Chorale Society Choir for over 22 years. The Symphony chorus for 2 years – singing in The Messiah and Elijah, and also in Holy Family Choir for over 46 years. She enjoyed singing and the members who belonged to these clubs.
Vera is survived by her children: Annalise Millet of St. Louis, Jeffrey Baumiller of Yakima, Larry Baumiller of San Francisco and Nancy Baumiller of Missouri, and 5 grandchildren: Nicholas, William, Cody, Natima and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen Markel, brother John F. Markel, sister Helen Mc Vey and brother in law Robert Mc Vey from Yakima, Christine Markel, sister in law from Oregon, and Sister Katherine Ann Markel, S.P. and husband Edward Baumiller.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services.
