Vera Louise Coleman, age 96 years, passed away in Yakima, WA, on January 12, 2022. She was born on September 4, 1925, in Selah, WA. She graduated from Walla Walla College in 1945. She was a lifelong member of the Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Church since its early years.
She began teaching at the age of 17 at the Lower Naches Adventist School located in Gleed, WA, sometimes walking 10 miles roundtrip from her parents’ home in Yakima. She also taught in Granger, Elma, and Hermiston and at Brookside Junior Academy in Yakima.
She began teaching kindergarten, taking over for Joan Whitehead at Cascade Kindergarten in Yakima. She then taught preschool for many years in Terrace Heights.
After retiring, she helped first graders with reading at Yakima Adventist Christian Academy.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Coleman; and parents, Harold and Leola Devereaux. Her surviving family includes Gary and Charlene (Coleman) Weber of Pasco, WA; Sandy (Coleman) Piksa of Tacoma, WA; Harold and Donna Weber of Yakima, WA; Paul and Cheryl (Weber) Szyplik of Puyallup, WA; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 step great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all.
