Vera Ann (Vee) Schilperoort

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
SCHILPEROORT, Vera Ann (Vee), 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, Washington. She was born in East Los Angeles on November 27, 1922 to Fred and Anna (Samarin) Bukan who were immigrants from Russia.
After a rough upbringing in East LA, she managed on her own to earn a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from BIOLA College in Los Angeles, and continued education at Whitworth College in Spokane. On summer break from Whitworth she worked sorting fruit in the Yakima Valley and was also a “carhop” at the drive in on 5th Avenue, Yakima, where she first met her husband. She married John C Schilperoort on December 31, 1953 in Yakima Wa. and they made their home of 66 years near Brownstown, Wa.
She was a dedicated farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all children, devoting decades as a volunteer for Child Evangelism Fellowship running many after school Good News Clubs and Vacation Bible Schools. An active member of the Harrah Community Church with many years teaching Sunday school. A fantastic cook and hostess who loved delighting her guests with tasty new recipes and perfectly laid out table. A natural artist in sewing, quilting, toll painting and batik. An independent spirit who traveled the world on her own and learned to ski in her late 50’s. She passed that spirit on to her children encouraging them in art, music, sports, travel, etc.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John and sister Mary (Manya). Vera is survived by her brother Alex; son Phillip (wife Bobbie), son Timothy, daughter Manya (husband Jeff Stillwell), and son Daniel; six grandchildren, Derek (wife Bonnie), Bradley (wife Lisa), Brent (wife Michelle), Travis, Tanner and Taylor; and great-grandchildren Alexandria, Landon and Emma.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In