Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Veni Vidi Exitus was born in Yakima to Henry J. and Florence C. (Prasch) Sudmeier on April 19, 1926. He passed away at home on February 16, 2021. Henry (Hank) was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marguerite Dolan and Mary Sudmeier, and brothers, Father Ralph V. Sudmeier SJ and Herbert F. Sudmeier, 2 Lieut. Air Corps WWII. He was raised in Selah and attended primary school there. He then went to St. Joseph’s and graduated from Marquette High School, Class of 1946. Hank attended Gonzaga University, Class of 1950, and the School of Dentistry at Creighton University, Class of 1955. There he met Jean Spooner and they were married in Mondamin, Iowa on November 26, 1955. Hank served as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps. They eventually returned to Yakima where he opened his practice and raised a family. Hank and Jean celebrated 54 years of marriage together until Jean passed away in 2009. Hank is survived by his children: Michael (Maryland), Patrick and wife Pam (Colorado), granddaughter Laura Kaputska and husband Dan (Colorado), Mark (Yakima), granddaughter Mia Rose Sudmeier (California), Ann and grandson Josh Grimm (Bellingham WA). He wished to thank his wonderful patients who made a comfortable life for the family. Family would like to give a special thank you to Kelly at Compass Care and Sarah with Memorial Hospice. There will be an immediate Burial and Memorial Mass for the family at a later time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In