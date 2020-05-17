September 11, 1924 - May 14, 2020
Velma Arvil Elledge Huibregtse was born on September 11, 1924 in Mexia, TX to Edgar and Ulys Elledge and passed from this life on May 14, 2020. She lived in Vancouver, WA for the past three years to be closer to her family, but her heart remained in Yakima, her home for 71 years.
As a young child, her family led a nomadic life, as her father farmed and worked in the oil fields. One of her earliest memories was picking 100 pounds of cotton with her father and being so proud of her accomplishment. Velma was the big sister to five siblings and was lovingly called Sis by Dorothy, Haskell, Betty Jo, Mary Jane and Eddie.
Velma graduated from Pasadena High School in Houston, TX in 1942. She worked and saved to attend Southwest State Teachers College in San Marcos, TX. As her college life began, so did her love story. Velma worked part time in a drugstore on the town square where she met a young Army Air Corps cadet, Erle Huibregtse from Yakima, WA, who was training in San Marcos. They later realized they had arrived in town the same day and the rest was meant to be. Velma and Erle married on June 23, 1945 in Denver, CO as his training continued. World War II ended shortly thereafter and they chose to return to Yakima to work on the family farm.
Velma and Erle raised their two children in the East Valley area. She was proud to be a stay at home mom and later worked at the Bon Marche, Century House and Jacky’s Ceramics. Erle passed away in 1988 after 43 years of marriage.
Velma was dedicated to her church family at East Valley Reformed Church and was an integral part of activities including Christian Endeavor, making loom rugs and the start of a community food bank at the church. She loved to quilt after retirement and presented each of her grandchildren a quilt at her 80th birthday celebration. Velma found joy in making lap quilts for the Selah School residents. Her greatest joys were her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
She will be missed by all and will live on in our memories.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her five siblings from OK and TX and her granddaughter, Jodi Atwood. She is survived by daughter, Kay Atwood and spouse Roger of Vancouver, WA, and her son, Alan Huibregtse and spouse Susan of Sammamish, WA. Grandchildren are Brian Atwood (Emmy) of Langley, WA, Kelsey Atwood of Vancouver, WA, Leah Maggs (Philip) of Issaquah, WA, Lori Cain (Sean) of Seattle. WA, and Landon Huibregtse (Heidi) of Redmond, WA. Great-grandchildren are Naomi and Reed Atwood, Lachlan and Lexie Maggs, Will Huibregtse and Leland Cain.
Velma will be laid to rest at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Memorials in her name can be made to East Valley Reformed Church, 7203 Mieras Road, Yakima, WA 98901 in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
