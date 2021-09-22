Velda Allen

January 18, 1937 - September 16, 2021
Velda lived most of her adult life in Wapato, WA where she raised her 4 daughters. Her daughters were able to bless her as a G’ma to her 9 grandchildren. Being a G’ma came naturally to her and when she became a Great G’ma she was a professional. She was the best Great G’ma to her 9 great-grandchildren. She made sure to have her own special relationships with each and everyone of us.
She worked for the Yakima Health Department for over 20 years, from where she retired in 2004. She attended Wapato Nazareth Church in Wapato, WA, where she made sure to pick up all her grandkids for Sunday school every week. She was a woman of God and instilled that into her family. She loved seeing her grandkids off to bible camps, swim lessons, and summer church camp.
She went to go join her husband Mack Allen and her 3 daughters in heaven, Roberta Lee Allen, Kathy Jo Allen and Pearlanna Robinson, on September 16, 2021.
She left behind her daughter Myrtle May Allen and brother Terrell Samuels (Ruth); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Thomas Allen, Skye Negrete (DJ Negrete), Joni Parker, Amanda M Lopez (Julianna Lopez), Alexandria K Allen (Luna Castilleja), James E. Lopez (Kyrie James Lopez), Ariana Francis ( Rodney Francis, Ariel JoLee Francis, Rodney Williams Francis III), Tyler Allen and Shannon Hutchko. She also had 2 bonus daughters that we can’t forget about, Son Tellas and Connie Gallegos; and her best friend, Lavina McDaniel and her 3 beautiful boys.
We promised to remind the little ones of you. Tell them their great-grandma used words like, “I guess” or “I suppose,” “Oh for heaven’s sake,” and when they get older and stubborn, we will tell them they get it from her! Your memory will live on within each of us and you will never be forgotten.
I hope you’re in heaven, holding Grandpa’s hand in love and smiling down on us.
Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA on Sept. 23 starting at 9 am with burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
