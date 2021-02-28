Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Monday, February 8, 2021, Vaughan H. Pierce lost his fight with pneumonia/COVID-19. Vaughan was successfully being treated for lymphoma but was unable to overcome the symptoms of COVID.
Vaughan was born in Ontario, Oregon on April 14, 1945. He was the son of Esther Harms and Robert Vaughan Pierce. He had three bothers: Bob Pierce (deceased), Tom Pierce, and Raymond Pierce. Vaughan and his brothers spent their early years on the family farm outside of Ontario. There, they worked on the farm, hunted, fished, built fast cars and gained invaluable experiences that shaped them into who they are today.
When Vaughan’s father, Robert V. Pierce, was appointed Director of the Farmers Home Administration the family relocated to Scappoose, Oregon. Time was divided between the farm and Scappoose. Vaughan graduated from Scappoose High School in 1963. After, he joined the Oregon Army National Guard. Once Vaughan completed his service, he started working for a heavy civil contractor building Interstate 90 in Washington. While working on that project, he met Sally Coleman at a local restaurant in Vantage, Washington. Vaughan and Sally married in 1967 and moved to Yakima, Washington where his sons Corbin and Matt were born (1973 and 1975). With his construction knowledge he started Camelot Builders. In his spare time, he worked as a stone mason and leveraged his mechanical skills to build Jeeps for himself and others. He belonged to the Jeeping Nomads Club.
As the real estate market slowed in the late 1970s, Vaughan went back to heavy civil construction work in Oregon. He and his brothers were building subdivisions from Portland to Medford. Traveling and working long hours took its toll on family life. Vaughan and Sally divorced in 1983. Vaughan stayed close with his boys and made it a point to introduce Corbin and Matt to the outdoors and country lifestyle that he grew up with.
In 1983, Vaughan returned to Yakima, where he met Sheila Stout (Fitchett), who he would later marry in June of 2000. Sheila had three boys of her own: Larry, Jim, and Doug Fitchett. While Vaughan was dating Sheila, he was a significant influence on her boys. He was always willing to take time to help them. Vaughan continued construction work and to travel all over the Northwest (from Alaska to Northern California). After years of building cell towers and other civil work, Vaughan landed back in Yakima, where he was able to settle down with Sheila. Vaughan shared his love of camping and the outdoors with her, as well as spending time with their grandchildren, who often called him “Papa Bear.”
His life experiences had turned him into the “go to guy.” There was nothing that he couldn’t do and do well. From building houses, roads, engines, stone walls and fireplaces, to body work on cars, Vaughan had you covered. Vaughan retired in 2013, although, from time to time, he continued to help his boys who were also in the construction field. Throughout his life, Vaughan had strong values and made sure to do the right thing. This led to his famous saying, “I know it!” Vaughan also was the first to question things and cared that he and his team were making the best choice. If anyone would challenge his thinking, he would promptly tell you to, “Prove it!”
Vaughan is survived by his loving wife Sheila, sons Corbin and Matt, stepsons Larry, Jim, and Doug, and brothers Tom and Raymond. Vaughan was close with all of their families including the eleven grandchildren. Vaughan taught and touched many people throughout his life and had so many friends that we couldn’t even begin to list them all. Vaughan wore many hats throughout his life. His proudest accomplishments were being a husband, father, his stepsons “other Dad,” grandfather, and friend.
Vaughan, you will be dearly missed, but not forgotten. We love you Papa Bear.
