Vance Terrell Jourdan III passed away on May 20, 2022. He was born on January 4, 2003 to Vance Terrell Jourdan II and Linda Baisden, in Kennewick, WA. Vance was an amazing young man, his heart was made of nothing but love, kindness and compassion. A true Heart of Gold.
He worked since he was 16 years old to provide for his children. He was a hard worker. He never wanted anyone to help him provide for his family, he wanted to do it solely himself and he never did ask for help. He worked in sanitation and he enjoyed going to work every day.
He leaves behind so many people that loved him so much. His children Xaiden Terrell Jourdan, Xoviah Jourdan and his unborn child that he will never meet, Deija the mother of his children, Alexis the mother of his unborn child, his mother Linda Baisden, father Vance Jourdan II, stepfather Leon Raaen, second mom and dad Allison and Bill and third mom Maria Juarez. He also is survived by his brothers Antoine Thomas Jr., Sabatian, Tyshawn Jourdan, Little Leon and Isaiah, his sisters Kimberlynn Aryanna, Amya, Hailey, Nikki, Courtney, his grandma and grandpa Leann and Bruce, auntie Cheryl Baisden and uncle Philip Baisden and his best friend Josiah. There are so many more people that loved him that I could fill this page and not include them all.
A celebration of Vance's life will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Monday June 13, 2022, at 1:00 with a reception to follow to celebrate my baby boy's life.
He will forever live on in our hearts and I will never let his memory fade. He now sits around our Savior's throne until we are together again. This is not goodbye, only see you later.
To leave a memory for his family please visit keithandkeith.com.
