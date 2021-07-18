On June 7th, 2021 Van Jeffery Blankenship left this earth for greater fishing spots. Born April 12th, 1968 in Akron, Ohio to Sandra Rae Hoskinson, he moved to West Virginia at the age of three. The family moved to Yakima, Wa. in 1982. Jeff, as he was known by family and friends, was very artistic; this ability carried over to his profession in construction and concrete finishing. Many of his jobs can be seen in houses and businesses throughout Yakima. He enjoyed bowling and was on a few local bowling teams here in the valley. He also had an avid love of fishing and was not above a humorous tale of the one that got away. He was known for his great sense of humor and always had a funny story or joke to tell.
He is preceded in death by mother Sandra, sister Sherry Schilling (Tubbs) and grandparents Eleanor and Lawrence Hoskinson. Survived by the love of his life Cathy; sister Valinda Blankenship; brothers Russell Blankenship and Shell Hoskinson; daughter Sabrina Lantis; 11 nieces, 14 nephews, eight great nieces, 14 great nephews, three nieces by marriage, and two sisters by marriage. He was especially close to his nephews and nieces Jeffery, Jeremy, Heather, Cierra and their children Braden, Halie, Camden, Mackinzie, Alyson, Kaeleb, Ian and Shawn. He was also close to Cathy’s daughters Harley and Morgan. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
