Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
We are all saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved mother, Valerie Romero. She was born on January 22, 1935 in Sheridan, Arkansas and passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 17, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. She passed with her children by her side in her home. She was born to Ernest Freeman Tarver and Rena Stella Tarver. Our mother was truly a wonderful mom and loved her children with all her heart. She was one of the strongest women we have ever known. No one will ever be able to cook like her. She could cook anything, and her holiday dinners were legendary. She was also a very talented photographer, winning many awards.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Bill and Dean Tarver, our father Francis Romero, son Ronnie, two daughters Kay and Renee, grandchildren Jeselle, Cody and Gene. She is survived by three daughters, Deana (Bruce) Nunn, Vicki Romero, Sherry (Todd) Romero, sons Donnie Romero, Paul (Sherry) Romero, 52 grand and great grandchildren who she adored, every one of them. At her request there will be no services only to have a celebration of life. This will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm at her home. This is what she wanted, to have her family at her home for a big, big dinner.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
