Valerie Jean Dorn passed away September 6, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. She was 87 years old and succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease. Valerie was born in Bellingham to Arch and Vivien Lamm in 1934. Along with her sister Mary (Betty), the Lamms later moved to Union Gap, where Arch purchased a grocery store and named it Lamm’s Market. Valerie met her beloved Glenn Dorn while attending Yakima Junior College; they married in 1954. In the early years, the Dorns moved to advance Glenn’s career as an educator, living in Portland, Newport, Eugene, Klamath Falls, and Jefferson, Oregon. They built their dream home north of Jefferson, where they raised Glenn, Jr., Annmarie, and Steve. Valerie worked in admissions at Salem Hospital; Glenn was the Superintendent of Jefferson School District. They were vibrant members of the Jefferson community and volunteered at many events.
Valerie was an avid gardener and canned their homegrown vegetables. She loved bird watching, rooting for the Oregon Ducks, and listening to Neil Diamond, Simon & Garfunkel, and music from the 1950s. Valerie read real crime and detective novels, watched all the popular police dramas, and enjoyed old movies. She also loved a good crossword puzzle, was a talented sewer, and had a bit of a sweet tooth, never passing on a piece (or two) of candy, especially chocolate.
After Valerie and Glenn retired, and their last child left home, they sold the family house, moved to a smaller home in nearby Salem, purchased an RV, and traveled. The Dorns eventually wintered in Arizona, summered in Salem and later in Yakima, and traveled the US from coast to coast, and to Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and the Netherlands. Valerie and Glenn were married 62 years. Glenn died of Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.
Valerie’s life is celebrated by her sister Mary Heilman of East Lansing, Michigan, and her children Marilyn, Glenn, Jr., Annmarie (Robert), and Steve (Kim), her grandchildren Mark, David, Amanda (Chris), Brandy, Finnegan, Declan, Kaitlyn, Emily, and Ryan, and her great-grandchildren Jonas, Mason, and Hailey.
Inurnment for Valerie and Glenn will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10 am at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 S. 24th Ave., Yakima, WA.
