Valee Jo Eckel (90) passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021, from dementia with Lewy bodies. Valee was born August 3, 1931, in Gilliland, Texas. As a young girl her family moved from Texas to California and eventually settled in Wapato, Washington. Valee graduated from Wapato High School in 1949. There she was actively involved in pep club and girl’s tennis. Upon graduation she attended Yakima Business College and worked at the Wapato movie theater, she also worked as a recreational assistant at the Wapato city pools. It is there that she met a dashing young man who had graduated from Wapato high school and joined the U.S. Navy during World War Two. When Richard Eckel returned from his service in the navy, Valee Jo and Richard were married December 23, 1951 at the Wapato Presbyterian church. After a honeymoon to Sun Valley, they returned to Wapato and started their family as Richard used the G.I. Bill to attend Central Washington state college to pursue an education career. As their young family grew, they moved to Yakima where they lived in their family home on Taylor Way for nearly sixty years. Once all three girls were firmly established in school, Valee returned to the workforce where she would excel as an employee, and eventually in management positions in the local hotel/hospitality industry. Richard and Valee Jo were founding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Valley where they would raise their daughters and serve in many capacities throughout the years. Life was always an adventure for Richard and Valee as they helped with the many activities Suzanne, Karri Jo and Julie were involved in as they were growing up. During her adult lifetime Valee was actively involved in her church and many community and business initiatives. She gave freely of her time and effort for the Yakima Cancer Society, Allied Arts, and the Yakima Chamber of Commerce. Valee was often the leader in coordinating and conducting high school reunions throughout the years for her and Richard’s classes from Wapato High School. In later years she relished the time she got to spend following her grandchildren, and basking in their successes. Richard and Valee were also able to enjoy trips to Hawaii, New York city and several other vacations.
Valee is survived by her three daughters, Susanne Winquist (Tryg) of West Seattle, Karri Jo Livingston (Ron) of Yakima, and Julie O’Brien (Tom) of Kennewick, her grandchildren, Amanda Littleton, Chase Livingston, Sarah O’Brien, and Tommy O’Brien, as well as three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Don Myers, sister Doris Sybouts and many nieces, nephews, and lifetime friends. Valee is preceded in death by her mother Francis Musselman and her father Aubrey Myers, husband Richard Eckel, and brother Alvin Myers. Due to the constraints of the resurgent COVID pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Valee’s life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank the staff of Summitview Health Care Center for their years of compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Valee Jo’s memory to the Yakima Kiwanis charitable trust at https: yakimacharitabletrustfoundation.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Keith andKeith.com.
