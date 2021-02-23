Valdemero Valenzuela (Mero)

Smith Funeral Home
Valdemero Valenzuela, age 68 of Granger, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Yakima Wa., the fourth son of Luis and Cruz Valenzuela. Mero graduated from Granger High School class of 1972 where he was quarterback for Granger High School Spartan football team, a basketball and track star, and also enjoyed singing with the Bakers Dozen in high school. He married after high school and had 4 children, Mari, Mero, Mawie, and Luis.
Mero found love again with Frances Fuentes and became a father to her 2 daughters, Angelica and Natalie.
Mero lived in Granger most of his life, he was called to duty as a police officer in Granger where he became the first Hispanic police chief in the State of Washington in 1982 and proudly served for 16 years. In 1991 he then served as a G.R.E.A.T. officer while also being a Toppenish police detective until he retired in 2006. Mero was multi talented, he was a lead singer for his band Los Rayos del Norte, anytime family would have weddings, quinceañeras, family birthday parties or even New Year’s Eve parties, family and friends would all plan to go hear him sing. When his mother was alive he would ask her to teach him the old songs in Spanish, they would sometimes sit there for hours singing. He also loved camping at Mount Rainier National Forest with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Granger Lions Club and an amateur boxing coach with Round 3 Boxing. After retiring Mero was on the board of KDNA Radio Station while working at Granger School District with the facility maintenance crew. In 2017 Mero was honored to be the Grand Marshal of Granger Cherry Festival. Mero enjoyed going to various casinos, traveling, family gathering, good music and was a loyal Mariner and Patriots fan. He always had a good story or joke to tell. His door was always open to family and friends, a good listener, someone you could rely on for good advice or just someone to lean on.
He may be gone but he will never be forgotten to all that knew him and will be surely be missed.
Mero is predeceased by Luis Valenzuela, Cruz Valenzuela, Mauro Valenzuela and Melida Luna
He is survived by his wife Frances Valenzuela of Granger, Mari and Pete Garza of Granger, Mero Valenzuela of Pasco, Mawie and Christy Valenzuela of Grandview, Luis Valenzuela of Granger, Angelica and Ricardo Garcia of Warden, Natalie and David Alvarado of Moses Lake, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Luis Valenzuela Jr. and Valdemar Valenzuela of Granger; 3 sisters, Alicia Ramirez of Portland Or., Janie Cruz and Natividad Guajardo of Granger; and countless nieces and nephews who love him very much. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at DaVita in Zillah for all the care they gave to Mero. Especially to Crissy Zapien for keeping him comfortable. Also to Memorial Hospital doctors and staff for taking care of Mero and doing everything they could for him.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wa. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wa. Graveside Service will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wa.
