On July 16, 2020 Tyrone Tomeo Pierre of White Swan, WA passed away at St. Frances Hospital, Federal Way, WA. He was born in Nespelem, WA and was an enrolled member of the Colville Tribe and also a Yakama descendant. He spent early childhood in Nespelem and the majority of his life in the lower Yakima Valley.
He attended schools at Coulee Dam, WA, Concho, OK and Chilocco, OK.
He trained with the Yakama Nation Indian Action Team Program, worked with Yakama Nation Facility Management and was employed many years with Wapato Irrigation. Started as a ditch rider, then later became supervisor.
He was a longtime member of Independent Indian Shaker Church and recently became an Evangelist. He was asked to participate in various funerals, ceremonies and events as a speaker and to conduct prayers. He was an outgoing person and never turned down a request to participate.
He was an avid Seahawks fan. He enjoyed watching football and basketball on TV and local high schools, Yakama Nation Tribal School, White Swan High and sometimes Wapato. Enjoyed going to State B basketball tournaments rooting for Yakama Nation Tribal School.
He enjoyed playing stick game, open games and tournaments. Traveled many places far and near for the love of the game, meeting and making friends everywhere throughout Indian Country.
He appreciated the Yakama Nation Area Agency on Aging (AAOA) activities, movies and traveling to Elder Dinners. He enjoyed taking rides to the mountains and help pick huckleberries, and hunted when he was able to. He had the gift of gab, he made friends wherever he went. He could speak about any topic with you. He wanted the wife to retire so they could travel. Traveled to Hawaii, Disneyland, Montana to see children and grandchildren and various casinos.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years together Betty Andy Pierre, children Gabriel J. Gibson, Winona I. Pierre, Michelle Pierre, Precious Pierre, and Moses (Jacki) Pierre; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers Mose (Roxanne) Pierre, Michael Semoe, and sister Hazel Adams Quiltanock. He was preceded in death by his parents Mose Pierre Sr., and Irene Tomeo, brothers Ted Palmanteer, Melvin (Cooley) Pierre, Stanley Brennen, and Pete Cooper, and sister Delvina Adams; and Grandpa Arthur Kamiakin who helped raise him. He was a direct descendant of Tomeo Kamiakin.
Special thanks to the Colville Tribe, Yakama Nation and all that donated toward services and meal to go, food for the home and everyone that helped out in the home; to the dr., nurses and staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital at Yakima, WA and St. Francis Hospital at Federal Way, WA.
He was grateful for all the prayers and songs. He had great love for God, our Creator, and loved his family and relatives.
Tyrone’s funeral services were July 20, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. From there he went straight to his burial at Methodist Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In