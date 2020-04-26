Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tyler Richard Hammermeister, age 46, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 14th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at home. Tyler was recently diagnosed with stage 3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain cancer in February 2020 and put up a hard fight against multiple aggressive brain tumors.
Tyler was born in Yakima, WA on May 12, 1973, to George Richard Hammermeister Jr. and Marcia Stewart. Tyler was raised in Wiley City and attended the West Valley school district all his years, graduating from West Valley High School in 1992.
Tyler’s passions in life were horses and living the cowboy way. Growing up with an arena for a backyard, he learned at a young age the meaning of hard work and how to rope and ride with the best. Tyler had an amazing way with horses and touched the hearts of many cowboys and cowgirls along the way, including helping younger children learn the ropes. Tyler had a way of giving encouragement and offering to help in any way he could!
Tyler’s teenage years were full of adventures and sometimes a little innocent mischief. He enjoyed competing in ropings and rodeos and the many horseback rides in the mountains with friends & family. Tyler filled his life with the things and people he loved, including the many friends he made along the way. He knew how to make people smile and never forget him. More than anything he loved to make people laugh!
Tyler was also known for his God-given athletic talent outside the roping arena, particularly on the football field. Tough as nails with a heart of gold, if you were his teammate or even an opponent you were aware when the “Hammer” was on the field. Tyler was a fighting Ram during his high school years scoring many touchdowns and bringing crowds to their feet. No matter what sport he was doing he always showed up to win!
Tyler worked in the paint and home construction industry for over 25 years; he touched the lives of many. Tyler also had a talent and passion for bringing old things to life, turning homes or furniture from gloomy to refreshed with his many skills.
Tyler was a loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend. Tyler was very proud of his 3 children, Ashley (27), Dawson (18), Abigail, (16), and his two step-children, Zane (16) and Creighton (12). Tyler cherished his time with his 2 grandchildren, J’leen (8) and Jaxson (3). Always wanting to have family and friends around, he loved to gather and share lots of laughs. Tyler will be deeply missed by many.
Tyler is survived by his father George “Joe” Hammermeister Jr. and mother Carol; his birth mother Marcia Stewart; his children Ashley, Dawson & Abigail, stepchildren Zane & Creighton, wife Michelle, sisters Lisa, Nikki, Cari, his niece and nephews, and many cousins.
Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle (Bun) Bernard, and Aunt Betty.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wiley City Rodeo Grounds, a date is TBD. In place of flowers please send donations, memories, and photos to tylerhammermeister.com. Also, there will be a 1st annual Memorial Jackpot Roping held in Tyler’s name in 2020, a date is TBD. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
