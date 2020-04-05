Valley Hills Funeral Home
Tyler Pinkham of Toppenish passed away April 3, 2020. He was born July 27, 1967 and raised in Toppenish.
Tyler graduated from Wapato High School and played football and baseball. He worked for the Wapinish Gravel pit.
Tyler loved to hunt and fish. He worked with Legends and Wildhorse Casino as a blackjack dealer. He will be missed tremendously.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Pinkham of Pendleton, OR; sons, Aaron and David Pizer; father, Julian D. Pinkham Sr.; brothers, Julian D. Pinkham Jr. and David McKay Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Faith Kahklamat.
Private services will be held with burial at the Satus Point Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In