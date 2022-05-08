Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tyeleicha Marie Arrington-Sims (Tye), 27 years old, passed away in Toppenish, WA on April 30, 2022 due to pulmonary embolism. She was born in Seattle, WA to Sasha Detwiler-Sims and Jerome Owens on September 11, 1994.
Tye is oldest of five siblings and loved her big sister role tremendously. Her three favorite things were puzzles, music, ponies, and babies. If there was a baby in the room, you could guarantee it would be in her arms. She loved running errands with her mom because she always ran into her old classmates, and it made her day every time somebody recognized her and said hi.
Tye went to Yakima schools and graduated in 2016 from Eisenhower. She received the Black Excellence Award as well as others, in addition to medals throughout her childhood. She also enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and volunteered regularly at Northwest Harvest. Tye has overcome many medical obstacles, and she did so all while smiling and making everybody else around her laugh. Three words to describe Tye would be charming, loveable, and carefree. Her bright smile will be forever remembered by everybody who got lucky enough to see it.
She leaves behind her four siblings, Kahlee Hobson, Christian Radillo, Jordan Sims, and Nicolas Brock, grandparents Alvin Sims (Seattle, WA) and Jane Detwiler (Yakima, WA). She was preceded in death by grandparents Dennis Detwiler, Georgianne Owens, and Bobby Ray Johnson.
Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life and potluck for her will be held at Eagle Lanes on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. She will be cremated at Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Donations for the services can be made directly to Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) or you can donate online at https://gofund.me/f658ba8a.
YOU NEVER SAID GOODBYE
You never said I’m leaving
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
