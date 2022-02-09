Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On February 2, 2022, Tutt Andrew Robinson went home to his savior. He has now been made whole again, with a new strong healthy body and clear mind. Tutt was born March 10, 1956, to Dick and Wanda Robinson in Spokane, Washington. He spent his childhood in Kennewick, Washington before the family moved to Ellensburg, where he attended Ellensburg High School. Tutt married his high school sweetheart, Debby Johnson, and together they had two children, Mandy and Shawn.
Tutt worked for the city and county of Ellensburg, and managed Mikes’ Rental along with running a saw repair shop from his home (Robinsons Saw Shop). According to Tutt, “the ONLY chain saw to own was a Stihl.” Tutt learned and became proficient as a plumber, electrician and carpenter. There was never a job he couldn’t handle.
When Tutt became a single man again, he and best friend Jake Bjorkman spent many weekends going to yard sales. This soon became a regular pastime for these two.
On St. Patrick’s Day 2006 Tutt met “his second true love,” Kathy (Abeyta) McClain. They married on October 11, 2008, in his parents’ home in Ellensburg. They spent their life together living in E. Selah on land that had previously been Kathy’s grandfather’s apple orchard. They enjoyed the country life together with their horses, dogs, cats and the occasional other critter that appeared: snakes, skunks, mice, rabbits and gophers!
Tutt and Kathy were happiest when they spent time in the mountains camping with their dogs and horses. Tutt loved riding in the high country, especially to Surprise Lake to fish. Many days were spent fishing with his buddies Paul Maurer and Rod Hollon. Tutt was a member of the Back Country Horseman for several years and shared many camping trips with them creating memories that would last a lifetime. Many a tall tale was told around the campfire.
Tutt and Kathy also enjoyed taking in as many rodeos as possible. Along with friends Ken and Lyn Adams, it became a tradition to campout and attend the Pendleton Rodeo. They could also be seen attending rodeos in Ellensburg, Omak and the NFR together. Back in May of 1988 Tutt was seen trying to rope a cow that was running loose in downtown Ellensburg – guess he always secretly wanted to compete in a rodeo!!
In addition to loving and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors, Tutt had several indoor pleasures. Playing pinochle with his wife, mom and dad was a favorite pastime. Family gatherings were always looked forward to. Tutt had an obsession buying and selling leather horse tack. If he could buy, clean, repair, and make a buck in the process, he was a happy camper. Thanks to his friends at Especially Western, Linda and Mona, he was seldom without used tack to work on.
Tutt’s positive attitude was a blessing throughout his life. Being a diabetic, he faced kidney failure, leg amputation, heart trouble, blindness and several other medical issues. Tutt’s church family at Memorial Bible Church was a blessing. Through the strength of Christ, his strong faith and the love of his family and friends, he never gave up his sense of humor or will to fight. On his worst day, his attitude was better than most on their best day.
Tutt is survived by his wife, Kathy McClain-Robinson, his mom and dad, Dick and Wanda Robinson, daughter Mandy Buchholz (Kirk), son Shawn (Mindy), sister Laurie DeHaven (Bill), brother Ken Robinson (Marcella), brother-in-law Terry Abeyta (Denielle), also a niece and nephews.
The family gives special thanks to Tutt’s doctor Silvia Labes, M.D., for her years of compassionate medical care, to Andy Lambert for his care and friendship, Dr. Kumar, and special thanks to Valerie at DeVita Dialysis.
Visitation is planned from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday February 11, 2022 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Celebration of Tutt’s Life will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Memorial Bible Church (111 Old Stage Way, Yakima) followed by a Reception in the Fellowship Hall. Blue jeans, boots and cowboy hats are welcomed. A Toast to Tutt will be made at the T and T Lounge in Selah, following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Memorial Bible Church or the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To share a memory of Tutt, go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
We love you Mr. “T” – you’ll be in our hearts forever.
