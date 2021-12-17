Prosser Funeral Home
On the morning of December 11, 2021 the shofar sounded for the loving mother of three children and grandmother of eleven, Trudy Gilman (Brown), age 72, who was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Trudy was born on September 14, 1949 in Yakima, WA to Don and Clara Brown. She grew up in Wapato where she met and married her high school sweetheart Mark Gilman and both attended Washington State University. (Trudy and her husband Mark eventually moved to Lakewood, WA with their three kids where Mark taught and coached at Lakewood High School.) Don, Clara, Mark and her brother Dennis were waiting for Trudy in heaven. She left behind, for now, her brother Fred and his wife RaeAnn and sister Debbie and her husband Rick.
There is not enough space in this to talk about all of the joy, love and kindness Trudy radiated into this world. Anyone that knew, met, or was in the same room with her experienced her love of the Lord and kindness that flowed from her like a river. If you had not been blessed by Trudy and her kindness, it was only because you had not met her yet.
As much as she cared for strangers and acquaintances, she cared for and about her friends all the more. Trudy’s abundance of kindness and love for her friends never ran out, because it flowed through her from Jesus directly.
Trudy’s most immeasurable joy on earth came from her children, Julie Byers (Matthew), Kevin Gilman (Jenny), and Christina Sonnichson (Benji), and grandchildren, Gabirella, Abigail, Grace, Anne Marie, Josiah, Lilliana, Hannah, Caleb, Blake, Jabez and Jonathan. Trudy loved and was so proud of these loved ones. Nothing brought a smile to her face more quickly. What brought Trudy great peace was knowing that her kids and grandkids are saved and will be in heaven with her for all eternity.
Trudy’s life was and legacy is so much more than the words written here. This barely scrapes the surface. If everyone Trudy touched with her love and kindness shared a small portion of that same love and kindness all would experience the love of Jesus through us.
Please join her family at the graveside memorial on Monday December 20, 2021 at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd. in Yakima, WA at 1:00 PM. For those who cannot attend this memorial there will be a celebration of life January 15, 2022 at Bethel Church - Prosser Campus, 270 N. Gap Rd., Prosser, WA at 2:00 PM.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in