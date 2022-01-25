Troy Lee Thiessen passed away on December 23rd, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was born on December 19th, 1953 in Aberdeen, Washington and raised in nearby Hoquiam. He considered Hoquiam his hometown. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mentor to many of those that he met, he loved to help them succeed. Troy was an avid genealogist and helped many a family member with their family history. Through his research, he also found new family members, whom he had hoped to meet in person some day. He worked as a salesman for many years and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Hegg, father, Thomas Thiessen, dad, Roger Willis, two brothers, his grandparents, a nephew, and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Troy is survived by his wife Tricia, daughter Carolyn, son Chris, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, six brothers, seven sisters, two aunts and an uncle, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Troy was laid to rest in his hometown of Hoquiam, Washington at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held for Troy at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4307 Englewood, Yakima, WA, on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 12:30 PM.
