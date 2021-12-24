Troy B. Cass, 87, passed away Dec. 18, 2021 after a short illness. He was born Sept. 6, 1934 in Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 69 years, and their children Hollie Cooper (Warren), Mike Cass (Kathy), Yanna Cass, and Dustin Cass (Linda), sisters Audrey Coffin, and Wilma Standley (Jerry), brother-in-law Larry Butler, a very dear niece, Marcy Kelly, 12 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren plus nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, 1 brother, granddaughter Mileen Hoxie, and his very special mother-in-law Alice Butler.
He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Per his wishes no service will be held.
