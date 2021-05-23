Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Travis Edward Montgomery was born October 2, 1974 in Anaheim, California. He moved to the Yakima Valley with his brother Todd and parents Vicki and Tom Montgomery when he was two years old. He attended school at East Valley and graduated from East Valley High School in 1993. He then attended ITT Technical School in Spokane, Washington.
Upon graduation, he went to work for Liberty Lake Library doing IT work as well as technical support for the city of Liberty Lake and Liberty Lake Police Department. He loved sharing his knowledge and taught a class for senior citizens on computer skills and for the youth a class on 3-D printing making toys at the Liberty Lake library. Travis, along with his brother Todd, and his father Tom, were in the Boy Scouts and Travis achieved the rank of first class.
He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. He was a big sports fan. Gonzaga basketball held a special place in his heart. Travis could always be seen wearing some type of Gonzaga apparel. Travis was always willing to help, and many friends and family relied on him for his IT help and knowledge. The beach held a special place in his heart. His future plans always included moving to the beach and living by the ocean.
Travis is preceded in death by his older brother Todd William Montgomery and survived by his parents, Tom and Vicki Montgomery of Naches, Washington.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
