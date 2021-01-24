Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tracy Royden Toothe was born August 16, 1968 and passed away on January 12, 2021.
Tracy is survived by his daughter Heather Toothe, grandson Isaiah Toothe and brother Jim Toothe. Tracy is preceded in death by his daughter Sara Toothe, mother Shirley Spainer and brother Daniel Toothe. Tracy was a father, brother, grandfather and son.
Tracy was a free-spirited man that loved his family. Some would say he had a fire in his eyes, a force to be reckoned with. Though circumstances kept him from his loved ones we all knew no matter the circumstance he would be the first to protect us from any harm. My father drowned in the pain from his past. But no matter his pain, he would do everything he could to help others, even though he had very little himself. All in all he was a good man who was dealt a tough hand. He will be deeply missed. But we know now we have a bright new star in the sky helping to light our way.
Family and friends Viewing is from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 261 Main Street, Parker, Washington. Graveside Services for family and friends will be held at Reservation Community Memorial Park at 5161 West Wapato Road, Wapato on Wednesday, January 27th at 12:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
