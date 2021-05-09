Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Tracy Michelle Place, 54, of Yakima, Washington passed away on May 1, 2021. She was born on September 27, 1966 in Yakima, Washington where she grew up and attended West Valley schools.
Tracy was a single, hardworking, and loving mom to Patricia and Alex. Tracy excelled at every task she set her mind to including learning how to do carpentry where she fully renovated the house she lived in. She made the decision to stay home full time to help her mother take care of her property, until a year ago, she decided to join the work force again and found the job she really loved at Inter-Mountain cleaning service where she enjoyed interacting with all of her clients.
Tracy is survived by her children Patricia (Craig) Kearns and Alex Place, grandson James Kearns, mother Fay Merritt, and sisters Della (Jeff) Fikkan and Sara Pierce. She is preceded in death by her dad Tom Merritt.
The Lord guided her in every step of the way. “Tracy you will be missed, and never forgotten.”
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and the doctors at Yakima Valley Memorial hospital that helped her.
