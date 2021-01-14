Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Tracy Lynn Mayer Poirier of Selah, Washington, went to her final resting place on December 21, 2020 at 4:50 a.m. due to the Covid-19 virus.
Tracy was born March 1, 1962 in Yakima, Washington, to Nora Ann Mayer and Doyle Joe Rinehart Mayer of Yakima, Washington.
Tracy is survived by her parents; her sons Patrick Shariden Randles Mayer of Winston, Oregon, Corey Joe Gomez (Toya) of Ellensburg, Washington, and Devin Lee Poirier of Selah, Washington; her ex-husband and life partner Ricky Lee Poirier of Selah, Washington; her brother David Joseph Mayer (Tina) of Ellensburg, Washington; her sister Deborah Ann Kandle of Yakima County, Washington; 12 grandchildren; many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tracy was preceded in death by her son Justin Kyle Poirier, her granddaughter Kelsi Lynn Mayer and all her grandparents.
The family of Tracy Lynn Mayer Poirier would like to thank Memorial Hospital of Yakima for their great efforts to save our loved one’s life. A special thank you to nurse Joe in the I.C.U. Unit and all the other nurses who put their own life on the line for Tracy! May God keep you all safe!
Burial will be at a later date in July 2021, due to the Covid-19 virus.
