Traci Barlow, of Kingston, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Kingston at the age of 61. She was born Thursday, December 24, 1959 in Yakima, Washington to Donald Bruce Geer and Patricia (Allen) Geer. She came to Oklahoma from Yakima in February 2003. She married Jame “Jeb” Barlow on March 23, 1992 in Yakima.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Bruce and Patricia (Allen) Geer, and brother Marc Lamb. Survivors include her husband James (Jeb) Barlow of the home, son James Cody Barlow and wife Lydia of Wenatchee, Washington, daughter Jasmine De La Garza and husband Tom of Wenatchee, grandsons Torin Mendall, Alex Mendall, and Beau Mendall, all of Wenatchee, step mom Patsy (Pat) Geer of Yakima, brother Scott “Leslie” Geer of Yakima, sister Carrie “Ron” Anderson of Yakima, sister Ronna “Paul” Younie of Yakima, sister Lisa “Brian” Bruner of Yakima, sister Darcy “Scott” Raymond of Yakima, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no servce per Traci’s request, but there will be a remembrance at Lake Texoma in Kingston, Oklahoma sometime in July.
As Traci loved animals, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
