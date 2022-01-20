Torchey Cohu

August 3, 1949 - December 22, 2021
Torchey went to be with Jesus, surrounded by family.
Torchey worked as a part of the Operating Engineers Union for over 50 years, all over Washington. He was also self-employed as a heavy equipment operator and semi truck driver. He attended Anchor Point Church, (Grandview, WA) and Green Valley Baptist Church (AZ).
He married Carol Robinson July 20, 2020. She survives. He is also survived by several family and friends.
A Celebration of a life will be held February 5, 2022, 11:00 am, at Anchor Point Church in Grandview, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in